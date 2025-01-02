The Vice President of Somalia’s Puntland State, Ilyas Osman Lugatoor, has on Wednesday hosted a formal dinner to recognize and honor the football teams from the Nugaal and Bari regions, who secured first and second place in the Puntland Regional Cup 2024, with the Nugaal region emerging as the champion.

The Vice President commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports for their exceptional efforts in organizing the event, highlighting the dedication, time, and resources invested by the government.

He also proposed the initiation of competitions for schools and universities to further develop sports in the region. Furthermore, he extended his gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the Puntland Regional Cup 2024.

During the event, the Vice President presented awards to the Nugaal region for winning the cup and to the Bari region for securing second place. Additionally, he bestowed certificates of appreciation and recognition to all individuals and organizations involved in the successful execution of the tournament, including security personnel, journalists, the judiciary, Golis Company, and all other contributors.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Puntland government, the Nugaal Regional Administration, the Garowe District Administration, the Puntland Media Association, police officers involved in the organization of the games, the Puntland Football Federation, the judiciary, football teams from the Nugaal and Bari regions, players, representatives of Golis Company, and the PUNBAND music group.