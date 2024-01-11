Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni meets with former regional and Federal leaders to foster unity and harmony amid recent divisive elections

Puntland regional State President Said Abdullahi Deni on Wednesday hosted a luncheon for former Presidents- Abdiweli Ali Gaas, Abdirahman Mohamed Mohamud Farole and Ex- Prime Minister Abdirashid Ali Sharmake.

During the luncheon at the Presidential Palace in the administrative capital Garowe, the leaders discussed various pertinent issues bedeviling the regional State and the country at large.

They underscored and highlighted the importance of working closely for the benefit of the Somali people and the entire country.

President Deni used the opportunity to call on the leaders to embrace harmony and unity in the wake of recent divisive elections that threatened to tear the Federal Member State apart.

The leaders on their part underscored their unflinching commitment to supporting the regional government in a bid to advance the interests and welfare of the local population.

The meeting served as unifying emblem for the political class in the regional State to work together and resolve their differences.

Deni had on Tuesday extended similar gesture to members of the opposition conglomerate who ran against him in the Monday’s concluded Presidential elections.

The regional leader won re-election in a closely contested elections that attracted formidable political heavyweights from the region and across the federal spectrum.

