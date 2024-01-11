Al-Shabaab seizes UN medical evacuation copter in Galgaduud region, Central Somalia

The UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) has confirmed an aviation incident involving one of its helicopters in Galmudug, with reports indicating that the aircraft and its occupants have been seized by the extremist group Al-Shabaab.

Efforts are underway to rescue the individuals involved.

In a statement released by UNSOS, it was confirmed that the helicopter, which was contracted by the UN, was conducting an air medical evacuation at the time of the incident.

The exact details of the incident remain unclear, but the UN expressed its commitment to providing assistance and support in resolving the situation.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Al-Shabaab militants set the helicopter ablaze following the seizure, resulting in the unfortunate death of one crew member. However, two others managed to escape the aircraft. The UN’s internal memo, cited by the publication, mentioned that the helicopter was struck by an object on the main rotor blade but was able to land safely with precautions.

Local officials have indicated that the helicopter was en route from Beletweyne in HirShabelle state to Wisil in Galmudug when the incident occurred. It was forced to make an emergency landing in the Handheere area, where Al-Shabaab militants reportedly took control of the aircraft and its occupants.

Al-Shabaab, a militant group with affiliations to Al-Qaeda, has been active in the country for years, carrying out attacks and engaging in a protracted insurgency against the Somali government and international forces.

The UN and its partners are committed to conducting thorough investigations into the incident and taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of their personnel.

Efforts will also be made to secure the release of any individuals who may still be in the custody of Al-Shabaab.

The situation underscores the need for continued international support to Somalia in its efforts to combat extremist groups and establish lasting peace and stability.

It also highlights the importance of addressing the underlying political, economic, and social issues that contribute to the persistence of such groups in the region.

As the UN and Somali authorities work together to address this incident, it is crucial to maintain a focus on promoting security, fostering dialogue, and implementing effective counterterrorism measures.

Only through a comprehensive approach can Somalia overcome the challenges posed by groups like Al-Shabaab and build a peaceful and prosperous future for its people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

