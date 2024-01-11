Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Minister Ahmed Fiqi bids farewell to UNHCR officials who completed their tour of duty in Somalia

Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation Ahmed Fiqi on Wednesday bade farewell to Mr. Magatte Guisse and Ms. Sanaa Omer of UNHCR Somalia as they conclude their mission tour in Somalia.

During the meeting, they discussed range of critical topics including strengthening the UNHCR support to the Somali population afflicted by natural calamities.

The meeting at the Ministry’s Head Quarters also majorly focused on bolstering cooperation between the two entities and providing protection and attaining more sustainable solutions for refugees, asylum seekers, returnees, and IDPs in Somalia.

Fiqi expressed gratitude to the officials for their visit and underscored the unwavering commitment by the Somali Federal government in helping the Somali people living in Internally Displaced camps and those severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods.

He also thanked the officials for their pivotal and remarkable efforts to enhancing the welfare of the Somali people during their tenure in the country and commended them for their distinguished services and professionalism.

He eventually presented them with certificates of appreciation for their efforts in promoting the rights of refugees and IDPs in Somalia and wished them success in their future endeavours.

On their part, the senior officials extended appreciations to the minister for the cordial reception they were accorded and underscored the undivided support they received from the government during their tour of duty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

