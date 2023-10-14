Puntland political forum commits to protect stability, unity, & sovereignty during constitutional crisis

The Puntland Political Forum, a prominent political body in the region, has reaffirmed its commitment to protect the stability, unity, and sovereignty of Puntland.

Citing the 2012 Puntland Constitution, specifically Articles 2.1, 7.2, 12.1, and 40.1, the Forum emphasizes its dedication to upholding the principles outlined in the constitution.

In recent times, the Forum has repeatedly expressed concerns about outgoing President Saeed Abdullahi Deni’s authoritarian governance and his unconstitutional attempts to extend his term, posing a threat to Puntland’s governance. The Forum firmly denounces President Deni’s proposed changes to Puntland’s social contract, which undermine unity and governance, and views them as irresponsible.

The Puntland Political Forum declared its non-recognition of any amendments made to the Puntland Constitution and rejected the establishment of the Puntland Electoral Commission (PEC), citing inconsistencies with the constitution and the rules governing Puntland elections.

In statement the Forum asserted that any work or decisions issued by the PEC are deemed illegal.

“The Forum places sole responsibility on President Deni for violating the social contract, as expressed in his recent speech, and asserts that he will face the consequences of his actions,” the statement read in part.

In an urgent plea, the Forum appealed to Puntland’s traditional leaders, scholars, politicians, and intellectuals to engage in immediate consultations to prevent an institutional collapse and a constitutional crisis.

