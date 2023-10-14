NIRA set to implement new national ID registration system in Benadir

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has unveiled its plans to introduce a state-of-the-art national ID registration system in the Benadir region.

This development comes in the wake of a meeting between Abdiweli Abdulle Timacade, the esteemed Director-General of NIRA, and Yusuf Hussein Jimaale, the Mayor of Mogadishu who also doubles up as the Governor of the Benadir Regional Administration (BRA).

The meeting, was held with the participation of all Benadir district commissioners and discussed the implementation of this groundbreaking initiative.

NIRA is recognized as the primary agency responsible for the issuance and management of national identification cards in Somalia. NIRA recently launched a nationwide rollout of new digital national IDs. This technological advancement has already garnered attention and positive reception from Somalis nationwide.

The collaboration between NIRA and the Benadir Regional Administration aims to extend the benefits of the digital national ID system to the residents of Benadir. The region, encompassing the capital city of Mogadishu and its surrounding areas, is home to a portion of Somalia’s population.

By introducing the new national ID registration system, NIRA and the BRA seek to revolutionize identification processes in Benadir.

The new digital national IDs will offer a wide array of benefits to the residents of Benadir. With enhanced security features and advanced biometric technology, these IDs will provide a reliable means of personal identification while protecting against identity theft and fraud. Additionally, the digital format will streamline various governmental and administrative processes, enabling citizens to access essential services effortlessly.

Director-General Abdiweli Abdulle Timacade expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming implementation.

“The introduction of the new national ID registration system in Benadir is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to modernize and improve identification processes in Somalia. We are confident that this collaboration with the Benadir Regional Administration will pave the way for a seamless and secure identification experience for all residents of the region.” Director-General Abdiweli Abdulle Timacade stated.

Mayor Yusuf Hussein Jimaale also emphasized the importance of this joint endeavour.

“Benadir has always been at the forefront of progress and innovation. By partnering with NIRA to introduce digital national IDs, we are not only embracing cutting-edge technology but also ensuring that our residents have access to efficient and reliable identification services. This initiative will undoubtedly have an impact on the lives of our citizens and contribute to the overall development of the region.” Mayor Madale said.

