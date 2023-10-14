Somali lecturer under probe for alleged defection to Al-Shabab militant group

Somali security agencies are currently conducting investigations into concerning reports suggesting that Nageye Ali Khalif, a respected poet, media trainer, and lecturer at the Somali National University, may have defected to the al-Shabab militant group.

The emergence of these allegations has raised alarm among authorities and the public alike.

According to reliable sources, Khalif has been absent from his residence for the past five days, during which time his phones have remained switched off. The official further revealed that an official report regarding Khalif’s status and potential ties to al-Shabab would be issued in due course, shedding light on this mysterious situation.

The Somali National University, where Khalif served as a lecturer, has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the matter, declining to provide any official comment or statement regarding Nageye’s current situation. Likewise, the al-Shabab militant group has refrained from addressing the allegations or making any public statements.

Intriguingly, security analysts have drawn attention to Khalif’s recently published book titled “Dibadwareeg,” where he seemingly expressed admiration for the ideology of al-Shabab. The book reportedly includes accounts of Khalif’s visits to areas under the control of the Al-Shabab, where he claimed to have been warmly received.

These revelations have added a new dimension to the ongoing investigation, prompting further scrutiny into Khalif’s alleged association with al-Shabab.

The potential defection of a prominent figure like Nageye Ali Khalif has raised concerns within the Somali security apparatus and the wider community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

