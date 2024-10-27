In a significant escalation of tensions between the federal government and Puntland authorities, Somali Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Abdirisaaq Omar Mohamed has publicly accused Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni of obstructing vital oil exploration activities in the region.

Speaking to the media in Mogadishu on Saturday, Minister Mohamed asserted that President Deni’s actions were politically motivated and detrimental to the country’s ambitions for financial independence through oil production.

Minister Mohamed alleged that President Deni attempted to introduce a company of his choosing to carry out oil exploration, a move that was ultimately rejected by the federal government.

“President Deni seeks to politicize the government’s efforts toward oil production and development,” the minister stated, emphasizing that the president’s actions were counterproductive to the collective goal of advancing Somalia’s oil industry.

The friction between Puntland and the federal government has been exacerbated by recent developments surrounding Turkey’s Oruc Reis research vessel, which arrived in Somali waters to conduct seismic surveys for oil and natural gas.

During the welcoming ceremony in Mogadishu, an incorrect map displaying disputed maritime boundaries was inadvertently shown, leading to a backlash from both Puntland and Hirshabelle States, as well as significant public criticism on social media.

In response to the controversy, the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources issued a formal apology, acknowledging that the map was displayed by mistake.

“We apologize for the technical error that occurred, including the map presented at the ship’s reception,” the ministry clarified. They explained that the map, which was sourced from the internet, was inadvertently used by the company responsible for the event’s design.

The Oruc Reis is set to conduct three-dimensional seismic surveys in three licensed areas off the coast of Somalia, covering approximately 5,000 square kilometres (1,931 square miles) each.

This seven-month mission aims to gather critical seismic data for oil and gas exploration, which will subsequently be analyzed in Ankara to identify potential drilling sites.

Earlier this year, the federal government of Somalia and Turkey signed agreements granting Turkish Petroleum the licenses to explore these offshore areas. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in Somalia’s broader strategy to leverage its energy resources for economic development and achieve financial self-reliance. The country has long sought to tap into its untapped oil reserves, with the hope that successful exploration and extraction could significantly boost the national economy and improve living standards for its citizens.

The accusations levelled by Minister Mohamed against President Deni have intensified the political landscape in Somalia, highlighting the ongoing struggles for power and influence between the federal government and regional states. The situation has raised concerns about how these disputes may affect future investments in the oil sector and the overall stability of the nation.

Experts warn that further politicization of oil exploration activities could deter potential investors, who typically seek a stable and cooperative political environment.

The successful exploration and management of Somalia’s oil resources could lead to economic prosperity, but continued conflicts between the federal government and regional authorities threaten to undermine these efforts.