The Somalia Football Federation (SFF) has announced its withdrawal from the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2025 qualifiers, citing critical financial limitations as the primary reason.

The announcement, made by SFF General Secretary Yusuf Ahmed, reveals the persistent financial and operational challenges that have long hindered the development of football in Somalia.

“We decided to withdraw because of financial challenges,” Ahmed stated in an interview with Cecafaonline.com. He explained that the federation lacks the necessary resources to support a national team in the upcoming qualifiers.

This withdrawal not only reflects the dire state of football in Somalia but also grants Burundi an automatic advancement in the CECAFA zone qualifiers, propelling them directly into the next round to face Uganda.

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) is a prestigious tournament scheduled for February 2025, co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

This unique competition is designed exclusively for players who compete in their domestic leagues, providing a rare platform for showcasing local talent across the African continent. The tournament is vital for regional players seeking international experience and exposure, making Somalia’s absence all the more poignant.

Somalia’s decision to withdraw from the tournament underscores the ongoing financial struggles faced by the SFF, which has been grappling with limited funding and structural setbacks for many years.

Established in 1951 and affiliated with FIFA since 1962, the federation has relied heavily on external support from FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and occasional local sponsorships.

Unfortunately, these funds are often insufficient, covering only essential operational expenses and leaving little room for player development or infrastructural improvements.

The Somali government’s prioritization of national security concerns has further compounded the challenges faced by sports development in the country.

With minimal budgetary support for athletics, the Somali corporate sector has also been reluctant to invest in sponsorship opportunities for sports, limiting the federation’s potential for growth and stability.

The FIFA Forward Program, aimed at supporting developing football associations, has allocated funds to promote grassroots initiatives within Somalia.

However, much of this financial assistance has been used merely to maintain basic operations rather than foster sustainable growth. Furthermore, the SFF has increasingly relied on informal contributions from the Somali diaspora, which presents an unreliable income source and highlights the federation’s financial instability.

Beyond the pressing financial constraints, allegations of mismanagement and corruption have further eroded the SFF’s credibility. Reports suggest that funds intended for grassroots programs and infrastructure were diverted to administrative costs, raising concerns among players, former officials, and stakeholders. Former players have voiced their frustrations, calling for increased transparency and accountability, particularly regarding unpaid salaries, inadequate training facilities, and insufficient medical support.

In light of these challenges, the SFF has announced reform initiatives aimed at stabilizing its financial situation and restoring trust within the Somali football community.

Plans for implementing external audits and establishing formal partnerships with the Somali diaspora have been proposed, with the hope that these efforts will help address allegations of financial mismanagement and create a more sustainable funding model for the federation.