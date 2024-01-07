Puntland State electoral body unveils names of Presidential elections contesting for Monday’s poll

Puntland State Electoral Commission has on Saturday published names of 11 candidates vying for the Presidency and 11 others contending for the Vice- President post.

According to a statement from the body, the candidates are scheduled to deliver campaign speeches before the regional parliament on Sunday.

The regional State is expected to convene for elections on Monday 8th when the term the current government is slated to lapse.

65 lawmakers who were appointed by clan elders will choose the next President.

Political pundits opine that the current President Said Abdullahi Deni may return to the incumbency following his major role in the election of the Speaker and members of Parliament.

The electoral process of the regional State has faced myriad challenges and setbacks after disagreement emerged over the mode of election with President Deni insisting to introduce universal suffrage elections and opposition candidates clinging on to indirect elections.

The regional State has recently had frosty relations with the Federal government after it announced itself as an independent autonomous region.

All eyes are now on the MPs as they cast their votes to choose the next leader for the semi-autonomous oil rich Federal member State.

