SODMA sends humanitarian relief aid to flood victims in Jubbaland State

Somalia National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) has on Saturday dispatched essential relief assistance to Jubbaland State in efforts aimed alleviating the suffering of the families in the regional State.

SODMA senior management officials sent a boat carrying the relief humanitarian supplies from Mogadishu port to the Federal Member States.

The National Disaster Agency said that the aid will be distributed to thousands of Somali people who have been severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods living in Jubbaland State.

In mid December last year, the agency delivered boats carrying humanitarian supplies donated by the Russian government to the regional State.

Jubbaland is among the regions adversely affected by the torrential rains that have displaced thousands of people, disrupted livelihoods and destroyed critical infrastructure in the regional State and even across the country.

This comes a day after the agency distributed aid to vulnerable population in Jasira area in Lower Shabelle region.

The agency has in recent weeks heightened activities and initiatives geared towards bolstering relief assistance for flood ravaged victims across the country.

