The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, has extended his warm congratulations to all ranks of the Somali National Army (SNA) and their families on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the founding of the national armed forces.

In his message, Prime Minister Hamsa praised the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of the Somali National Army in defending the country, its people, and its sovereignty.

He stated that the DanQaran administration has made significant efforts toward rebuilding, equipping, training, and strengthening the SNA as part of its broader commitment to national security.

The Prime Minister emphasized that a strong, professional, and well-resourced army is essential to maintaining peace, securing national borders, and confronting all threats, including the extremist group known as Khawarij, which seeks to destabilize Somalia and hinder its progress.

He also prayed for mercy upon the fallen heroes of the SNA who gave their lives in defense of Somalia’s freedom, religion, and people.

He commended the daily sacrifices of soldiers across the country who stand guard to ensure the safety and stability of the nation.

Prime Minister Hamsa reaffirmed the government’s continued commitment to supporting the armed forces and called on all Somalis to honor and recognize the role of the military in shaping a secure and prosperous future for the country.