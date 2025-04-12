The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has held a major public awareness forum in Laascaanood, the administrative capital of SSC-Khaatumo, aimed at increasing community understanding and participation in the National ID program.

Speaking at the event, NIRA Director General, Mr. Cabdiweli Ali Abdulle (Timacadde), emphasized the critical role of the National ID in national development, security, and access to services.

He announced that the NIRA branch in SSC-Khaatumo is now operational and forms part of the government’s broader decentralization efforts led by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

The forum was attended by senior federal and regional officials, including the Director General of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Cabdullaahi Jamaal Maxamed, Minister of Education Mr. Abdihakiim Jaamac Dalmar, Minister of Health Dr. Yuusuf Sancad, Minister of Women and Human Rights Ms. Suhur Faysal Barre, Minister of Planning Mr. Axmed Abdirisaaq Diiriye, and the Deputy Governor of Sool, Mr. Axmed Yusuf Mohamed.

All speakers commended NIRA’s outreach efforts and encouraged the local population to actively register for their National ID, highlighting its importance for civic inclusion and service delivery.

The open forum included a detailed presentation on NIRA’s mandate, progress, and future plans, and featured a Q&A session where citizens engaged directly with the agency’s leadership.

This initiative marks a significant step toward inclusive governance and national identity integration in the SSC-Khaatumo region.