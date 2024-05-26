The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre has on Saturday received the Ambassador of Qatar to Somalia, Dr. Abdullahi Bin Salem Al Nuaimi.

The discussions at the office of the Prime Minister in the capital Mogadishu covered various pertinent issues pivotal to both sides.

The two officials discussed widely on ways and means of strengthening the existing strategic relations between Somalia and Qatar.

They also deliberated on ways of bolstering collaboration in the field of security, economy, diplomacy and humanitarian aid.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre expressed gratitude to the Qatari Government for its unwavering support to Somalia in the areas of security, infrastructure and advancements of basic services.

The Premier reiterated the Somalia government undertaking to further enhancing relations with Qatar in areas mutually beneficial to both Nations.

On his part , the Ambassador pledged the Qatar’s government continuous support to Somalia and the Somali people in its quest for economic development, national growth and peace and stability.

Qatari government supports Somalia in various fields including security, institutional reforms, training of the Somali security forces especially the military commandos and humanitarian assistance.