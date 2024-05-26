Mogadishu, May 25, 2024 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, delivered a speech on Saturday in Mogadishu to commemorate Africa Day on May 25. The event, sponsored by IBS Bank, highlighted Somalia’s significant contribution to the independence of numerous African nations and its pride in being a founding member of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which later evolved into the African Union (AU).

In his address, Minister Fiqi expressed Somalia’s deep gratitude to the countries contributing troops (TCCs) to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). He acknowledged their crucial efforts in combating terrorism and fostering security and stability.

The event saw the attendance of several key figures, including the Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, H.E. Mr. Daud Aweis Jama, and the Minister of Youth and Sports, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Barre Mohamud, alongside some ambassadors from various African nations accredited to the Federal Republic of Somalia.