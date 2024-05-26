The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle has on Saturday spearheaded a critical meeting to expedite agency work and ensure smooth operation of departments.

The meeting which was held at the agency’s Head Quarters in the capital Mogadishu, discussed wide range of important issues including agency alerts and warnings.

The discussion also covered development and disappearance of Tropical Cyclone laly in May 2024.

The Agency’s policy on preventing diversion of humanitarian aid was approved at the SODMA meeting.

In attendance at the meeting were the Deputy Commissioner, directors, and consultants.