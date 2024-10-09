Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud traveled to Asmara on Wednesday to meet with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

According to the Somali National News Agency, the visit will address key issues affecting the Horn of Africa. The delegation includes Foreign Minister Ahmed Macalin Fiqi and other cabinet members.

The trip comes as Somalia faces internal political tensions, with Jubbaland President Ahmed Madobe withdrawing from the National Consultative Council meeting, demanding the inclusion of Puntland and Khatumo for credible national elections.