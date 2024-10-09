President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reiterated his pledge to implement a one-person, one-vote electoral system in Somalia, promising that future elections will no longer rely on the traditional delegate system.

He emphasized that Somalia will never revert to the clan-based, indirect voting method.

This push for universal suffrage comes amid political pressures to maintain the indirect electoral system, where clan elders select representatives.

Mohamud’s government sees the shift as essential for promoting accountability, transparency, and inclusiveness in Somalia’s political process.

Somalia’s elections have long been based on power-sharing among clans, using an indirect system due to security concerns and logistical challenges.