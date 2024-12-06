President of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud convened an urgent high-level meeting on Wednesday to address terrorism financing. Attended by the National Anti-Money Laundering Committee (NAMLC), security agencies, and other key government entities, the meeting built on previous successes in dismantling terrorists’ financial networks. Discussions focused on accelerating efforts to combat terrorism financing, resulting in firm resolutions against those involved.

President Mohamud stressed that supporters’ terrorism financing would face severe legal consequences and directed security forces, to take swift, multi-faceted measures to prevent militants from extorting citizens. He also issued warned businesspeople and the public to avoid dealings with the outlawed outfit.

President Mohamud affirmed that anyone implicated in terrorism financing would face strict legal action and reiterated government’s commitment to enhancing national security and stability