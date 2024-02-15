President Mohamud meets U.S Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs to discuss counterterrorism efforts and bolstering SNA support

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Thursday received U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee.

The high level discussions focused on collaborative efforts to bolster the existing security partnership between the two countries.

The two parties also discussed reinforcing support for the Somali National Army operational capabilities to facilitate readiness to take over full security responsibilities from the outgoing African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS).

During the meeting, President Mohamud underscored his administration unwavering commitment to defeating Al-Shabab, expressing gratitude to the U.S for its continuous support to Somalia’s path for security and stability.

He reiterated the significance of closer cooperation to combat terrorism and surmounting climate change.

According to a statement from Villa Somalia, the meeting highlighted the importance of joint endeavours by U.S and Somalia to address the perennial threats of Al-Shabab and regional security.

The President and Assistant Secretary Phee will preside over a Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU) signing ceremony for the construction of bases for SNA Danab Brigade.

The U.S supports Danab special forces in different areas including the ongoing operations to counter the threat posed by the Islamist insurgents group in Somalia.

Danab Commandos who are estimated to be about 1,300 have been conducting massive operations against Al-Shabaab in various parts of the country.

The force has also been significantly involved in rescue mission especially in buildings targeted by Al-Shabab where they have previously evacuated several people trapped inside the ill-fated buildings.

Since August 202, Somalia has been fighting Al-Shabab who have been wrecking havoc in the Horn of Africaa Nation for decades now.

