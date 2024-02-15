Somali Minister of planning meets Danish Envoy to Somalia to discuss development plan and address climate change

Somalia’s Federal Government Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development Mohamud Beenebeene on Wednesday held meeting with Danish Ambassador to Somalia, Steen Sonne Andersen.

Both sides engaged discussions on wide range of issues including Denmark’s five-year development plan for Somalia.

Andersen, who paid a courtesy call on the minister at the Ministry’s Head offices in the capital Mogadishu, reaffirmed Danish government unwavering commitment to continue supporting Somalia in different areas Primarily in economic development.

Long-term initiatives to empower Somali communities and advance sustainable development were also discussed.

The two officials underscored the significance of utilising the country’s system to guarantee the efficacy and durability of these endeavours.

Deliberations also covered on ways of addressing climate change and bolstering the ongoing support to help the Somali people affected by the El-Nino induced floods and other natural disasters.

