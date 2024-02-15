Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to attend the 37th Summit of the Heads of States of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Somalia Federal Government President President of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has confirmed his participation in the upcoming 37th Summit of the Heads of States of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia which will occur from 17-18 February, 2024.

Speaking during a joint Press Conference in Kismayo town on Thursday with Jubbaland State leader Ahmed Madobe, President Mohamud said that he will lead a high level delegation to attend African Union Summit and two other significant meetings by Intergovernmental Authority on Development(IGAD) and the East African Community(EAC) in Addis Ababa.

I will lead a high level Federal delegation to attend the AU Summit and other two high level summits for IGAD and EAC, and we will reaffirm our position to denouncing the attempts by Ethiopia to infringe on sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.” said the President.

Somalia rejected a port deal agreement signed between the breakaway region of Somaliland and Ethiopia allowing the latter to use a major port with access to the Red Sea in return for recognition as an independent state.

The Horn of Africa Nation termed the deal illegal and unworkable warning Ethiopia against any attempts to violating its unity, independence and territorial integrity.

Since the signing of the MOU in January, tensions have been growing between the two neighbouring countries.

