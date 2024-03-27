President Mohamud Honors Winners of Annual Quran Recitation Competition

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud presented awards to the top seven winners of the second annual Quran recitation competition organized by the Somali federal government.

The event, held during an Iftar gathering on Tuesday evening, celebrated the exceptional talent and dedication of young Quran memorizers while emphasizing the resilience of Somalia against terrorism.

President Mohamud took the opportunity to commend the parents and Quran teachers who have devoted their time and effort to nurturing children with a deep understanding of the Quran.

He acknowledged their significant role in countering the influence of terrorists who aim to distort the noble teachings of Islam and undermine the harmony of the nation.

Addressing the audience, President Mohamud stated, “This poses a significant challenge to the terrorists who have shed the blood of our people, distorting our noble religion.

They have killed many children studying the Quran and massacred teachers who teach children the Quran. How many Quranic schools have they destroyed? How many mosques have they demolished, or people who have memorized the Quran have they killed?”

The winners of the competition, who demonstrated exceptional talent and mastery in Quran recitation, were recognized for their achievements. The recipients of the prestigious awards and the respective prize amounts are as follows:

Majidu Rahman Mohamed Abdullahi – $20,000. Yusuf Hassan Osman – $15,000. Hussein Hassan Nur – $10,000. Sadiq Mohamed Ali – $7,000. Fadumo Jamal Hashi – $5,000. Mohamed Haroun Mohamed – $3,000. Ikraan Abdikarim Hassan – $2,000.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including the Minister of Religion and Endowments, Mukhtar Robow, members of the Competition Committee, representatives from the Somali Religious Council, and proud parents of the winners.

Their presence highlighted the significance of the occasion and the collective effort to promote Quranic education and preserve Islamic values within Somali society.

The annual Quran recitation competition serves as a platform to recognize the talent, dedication, and perseverance of young Quran memorizers while fostering a sense of unity and pride in the Somali community.

