President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia, currently on a diplomatic visit to Kenya, held a high-level meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto at the State House in Nairobi.

The bilateral talks focused on key regional issues, particularly the security challenges facing the Horn of Africa.

The discussions between the two leaders addressed a range of pressing concerns, including the escalating threat posed by the militant group Al-Shabaab and Ethiopia’s controversial actions in Somalia.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of strengthening the already solid relationship between Somalia and Kenya, as both nations face shared threats to stability in the region.

One of the primary discussion topics was the intensification of the fight against Al-Shabaab. The leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to eradicating the group, which continues to pose a significant threat to peace and security in Somalia and beyond.

Kenya has been a crucial ally in Somalia’s counterterrorism efforts, with Kenyan troops playing a vital role as part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stressed the importance of collective regional efforts in defeating Al-Shabaab, highlighting how crucial Kenya’s partnership is in stabilizing Somalia.

The Somali president also pointed to Ethiopia’s alleged provocative actions within Somalia’s borders, calling for greater regional coordination to address external threats.

A key point on the agenda was the planned withdrawal of ATMIS forces from Somalia, a move that will see a significant reshaping of security operations in the country.

President Hassan Sheikh discussed the transition process with President Ruto, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation between Somali security forces and their international partners as ATMIS prepares for a new phase of operations.

President Mohamud, who recently visited Djibouti, Uganda, and Burundi—other key contributors to ATMIS—has been securing critical support for Somalia’s post-ATMIS security framework.

The planned military operations, set to replace ATMIS, will be Somali-led but heavily dependent on strategic partnerships with nations like Kenya, whose troops have long been deployed in Somalia under the AU mission.

Beyond military cooperation, the talks also explored broader measures to enhance the strategic ties between Somalia and Kenya.

The two countries are expected to sign a cooperation agreement that will strengthen their shared efforts to counter terrorism and tackle regional instability.

The Somali leader urged for a unified approach among the countries in the Horn of Africa to combat terrorism and prevent foreign interference.

The anticipated agreement between Somalia and Kenya is seen as a step toward solidifying regional alliances aimed at promoting peace and security across the region.