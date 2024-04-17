President Mohamud Convenes National Consultative Council Summit in Mogadishu

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called for a National Consultative Council summit. The summit, scheduled to take place on 21-22 April in Mogadishu, aims to bring together federal and regional leaders to engage in constructive dialogue and chart a collective path forward for the nation.

The esteemed gathering will witness the participation of leaders from Federal Member States, including Puntland, Jubaland, South West, Galmudug, and HirShabelle. Additionally, the Mayor of Mogadishu, who also serves as the Governor of the Banadir Regional Administration, will join the summit, lending a comprehensive representation to the various regions of Somalia.

One of the primary objectives of the summit is to address critical national issues that require immediate attention.

Tackling counter-terrorism efforts will be a significant focus, as Somalia continues to combat the menace posed by extremist groups.

The leaders will deliberate on strategies to enhance the effectiveness of counter-terrorism measures and promote stability and security across the country.

Another key item on the agenda is the completion of Somalia’s constitution. The leaders recognize the importance of finalizing the constitution to establish a robust legal framework that reflects the aspirations and values of the Somali people.

The summit provides an opportune platform for open discussions and negotiations to resolve contentious issues within the constitution, to foster a consensus between the federal government and the federal Member States.

The National Consultative Council summit represents a crucial step towards strengthening the relationship between the federal government and the regional administrations.

