Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim has on Monday concluded a two-day training program in Mogadishu.

The training is aimed at enhancing the knowledge of over 30 Somali youth and volunteers on emergency preparedness and response.

The program, facilitated by UNDP in Somalia, covered basic knowledge related to disaster management, academic terminology, leadership, and management.

The Commissioner expressed gratitude to Senior Advisor Mukhtar Sheikh Hussein, who conducted the training as a trainer.

