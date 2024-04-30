The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Ali Yusuf Ali ‘Hosh’, opened the JPLG Steering Committee Meeting with attendance from the Federal Member States, United Nations Representatives and International Partners. “The JPLG Programme is a crucial part of the local governance, decentralisation, and service delivery efforts of the government of Somalia. As such, it is imperative we revive it,” the Minister said.

“In the last five years, the JPLG Programme has done many wonderful things in Mogadishu, it has empowered the Banadir Regional Administration,” said the Security Administrator of Banadir region.

United Nations representatives and the international partners of Somalia’s local governance efforts expressed their commitment to building the JPLG programme with the coordination and leadership of the government of Somalia.

