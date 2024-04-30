The Chief of the Somali National Army, Major General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhuddin, held a meeting with the Commander of the US special forces, Colonel David Haskell.

During the meeting, the Commander reaffirmed Somalia’s Federal Government unwavering commitment against the war on terrorism which has gained momentum in recent years.

Muhyiddin called on the US officers in charge of special operations to significantly take part in the ongoing fight to eliminate Al-Shabab militant group from the country.

On their part , the US Special Operations Command in Somalia pledged to bolster the ongoing fight against the extremists group in the Horn of Africa Nation.

The officers commended Somalia’s government resolve on eradicating Al-Shabab from the country.

The US command maintains a strong security cooperation with Somalia, supporting the SNA-Danab and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to boost regional security measures through collaborative engagements and a whole-of-government approach to enable greater security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

