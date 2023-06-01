President Mohamud Congratulates Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Re-election

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, on his recent re-election. The two leaders reportedly spoke on the phone, with President Mohamud expressing his confidence in Turkey’s progress under President Erdogan’s leadership.

The phone call saw the leaders pledging to build on existing bilateral relations between the two countries, committing to increased cooperation on areas of shared interest. A statement from the Somali presidency, Villa Somalia, confirmed that President Mohamud had congratulated President Erdogan on his victory.

“Turkey will continue to make significant strides in various aspects of development. The leaders reiterated their commitment to robust bilateral ties and affirmed the expansion of collaboration in the areas of shared interest,” President Mohamud said during the conversation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured his third term in office over the weekend after winning Turkey’s presidential election with over 50% of the votes. His closest opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, received 47.86% of votes, according to the Supreme Election Council.

Erdogan’s victory extends his rule into a third decade, building on his efforts to modernize Turkey and boost its economic standing on the world stage.

The phone call with President Mohamud provides an opportunity for Turkey and Somalia to strengthen their existing relations. Turkey has been involved in various development projects in Somalia, including reconstruction efforts and offers of humanitarian assistance.

