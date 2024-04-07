President Mohamud and Saudi Crown Prince discuss enhancing security and trade relations between the two countries

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who is n official working visit to Saudi Arabia, on Saturday met with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohamed bin Salmaan bin Abdiaziz at the Safa Palace in Mecca.

The discussions between the two officials covered on wide range of issues including strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the field of development, trade and climate change.

They also deliberate widely on the bolstering relations in the field of security.

President Mohamud thanked the Crown Prince for the meeting and underscored his administration unwavering commitment to eradicating Al-Shabab from the Horn of Africa Nation.

He highlighted the significance of closer cooperation between the two nations in combatting with Al-Shabab insurgency that has over decades derailed peace in the country.

Oh his Crown Prince Salman commended the Somali government for the positive trajectory that has made in different sectors primarily in security and economic development.

The Prince pledged the Saudi’s government undertaking to continue supporting Somalia in its quest for peace and stability and helping the Somali people who have been severely impacted by natural calamities.

This significant diplomatic meeting is expected to further enhance the historic relations between the two countries in different areas mutually beneficial to both sides.

