ATMIS commemorates International Mine Action Day in Baidoa town

African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Saturday marked the International Mine Action Day (IMAD) in Baidoa.

The ATMIS troops were at the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) camp in Baidoa, the interim South West State on Thursday.

They commemorated the day with their colleagues from the UN Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

ATMIS officials expressed gratitude UNMAS for its constant support in countering the use of mines and explosives by Al-Shabaab militant group

IMAD is observed annually to raise awareness on the dangers presented by mines and explosive remnants of war (ERW).

On 8th December 2005, the General Assembly declared that 4 April of each year shall be observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine.

Mines, explosive remnants of war, and improvised explosive devices continue to cause death and injury, especially in situations of armed conflict.

According to United Nations, on average, one person is killed or injured by such explosive device every hour. Many children are among the victims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

