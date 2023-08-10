President Bihi approves elections timelines :Somaliland

Somaliland’s President, Muse Bihi Abdi, issued a proclamation confirming that the general elections will take place on December 28, 2023, while the presidential elections will follow on November 13, 2024. His decree conforms to dates set up earlier by the Somaliland Electoral Commission.The decision to hold party elections first has resulted in political unrest and an armed uprising in Somaliland, which has aided in the rise of the Garhajis militias. In the past few weeks, fighting between the Somaliland army and at least two armed groups affiliated with the Garhajis subclan has taken place in the regions of Sanaag and Sahil.

Armed rebels opposed to delay of presidential elections briefly take control of Odweyne and Dabagorilaye towns. The rebels confiscated humanitarian supplies including vehicles belonging to Halo trust organization. These rebels have bases at Gacan Libax mountains in the outskirts of Hargeisa , the administrative centre for the region .

Somaliland’s presidential elections were scheduled to happen last year November 13 but their were delays due due to time, technical and financial constraints,” according Somaliland National Electoral Commission.

In August last year,deadly protests broke out in the region with demonstrators demanding elections be held in November amid suspicions President Muse Bihi Abdi wanted to delay the poll and extend his term.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

