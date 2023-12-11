Police in Mogadishu nab three women over viral video assaulting a man

Police in Mogadishu have on Sunday apprehended three women who were captured in a viral video on social media torturing and battering a middle -aged man.

According to a police report, the accused invited the victim into their house located in Waberi district last week.

The statement added that the one of the women who were in relationship with the man reportedly mooted a plan to arrange her colleagues in the house so as to cause harm on the victim.

The women torturing the yet to be identified man sparked a lot of public uproar among the Somali public who called on authorities to nab the women involved in the incident.

Cases of women harassing men while filming them in the act have been on the rise in the Somali community with the most recent being another group of women torturing a man in Kismayo town, Jubbaland State whom the accused him of intruding in to their home.

Somali Federal Government in August this year announced it was banning tiktok , an online platform claiming it was eroding the social moral fabric in the society.

However, the decision faced a backlash from the hundreds of youngsters and other lawmakers who reprimanded the government for not involving them in coming up with the decision to sanction the social media giant site.

In the past three years, thousands of Somalis, mainly youths have been signing up for TikTok for entertaining content, gaming and showcasing talent in a country where unemployment rate is very high.

