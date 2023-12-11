Puntland State Court overturns Parliament Term Extension Vote

The Puntland state legislature’s decision to extend its term by one year has been rejected by the state’s Constitutional Court, potentially clearing the way for January’s presidential and legislative elections.

The Garowe Court ruled on Sunday that the MP’s vote last week was meaningless and ordered that the new house election be held within the time frame specified by the constitution.

The State Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the lawmakers’ decision, which resulted in the verdict.

This motion, which aimed to extend Deni’s term for a year, came shortly after he abandoned his pursuit of a one-person, one-vote electoral formula.

This formula would have allowed the eastern state to hold elections in February.

The election disagreements in Puntland have continued for the past year and eventually escalated into physical confrontations.

In June of the current year, more than 30 individuals lost their lives as a result of a state parliamentary vote to modify the constitution to permit a one-person, one-vote system.

The opposing party vehemently opposed the ruling, arguing that there was inadequate time to adequately prepare for elections across the entire state.

