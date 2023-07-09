PM Hamza implements cabinet reshuffle amidst ongoing crackdown on corruption

In a bid to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of his government, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has announced a reshuffle of his Cabinet of Ministers.

Bihi Egeh has been appointed as the new Minister of Finance, replacing Elmi Mohamud Nur. Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim will fill Ege’s post as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

In addition to these appointments, Abukar Jeylani and Sadaad Mohamed Nur Aliyow have been named as State Ministers for Religious Affairs and Interior, respectively.

The Prime Minister’s office has cited these changes as part of an ongoing effort to improve the government’s effectiveness and efficiency.

These appointments reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring that the right people are in the right positions to drive progress and development in Somalia.

The new Minister of Finance, Bihi Egeh, brings a wealth of experience to the role. He has previously served as the Director-General of the Ministry of Finance and as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Somalia.

His appointment is expected to bring stability and expertise to the country’s financial sector.

Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim, the new Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, has also held various positions within the government, including as the Director-General of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

His appointment is expected to bring a renewed focus on labor and social affairs in Somalia.

The appointments of Abukar Jeylani and Sadaad Mohamed Nur Aliyow as State Ministers for Religious Affairs and Interior respectively will also be critical in driving progress and development in Somalia.

Their appointments reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring that the right people are in the right positions to drive progress and development in Somalia.

The reshuffle comes at a critical time for Somalia, as the country continues to face numerous challenges, including political instability, terrorism, and humanitarian crises.

The reshuffle is expected to bring renewed energy and focus to the government’s efforts to drive progress and development in Somalia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

