Several people were killed in a mortar attack and clashes between SCC forces and the Somali army in the disputed town of Las Anod on Saturday.

The ongoing conflict between the self-declared state of Somaliland and local militia aligned with the Dhulbahante clan in northern Somalia has resulted in heavy casualties and displacement.

According to residents, two mortar shells struck a tea restaurant and the laboratory section of the main hospital in the city, resulting in casualties. However, local officials have not provided details regarding the number of casualties.

The traditional elders from the Sool, Sanaag, and Ayn regions, collectively known as SCC, have accused the Somaliland army of carrying out the mortar attack on Las Anod. However, there has been no response from Somaliland regarding these allegations.

The SCC elders also reported heavy fighting on the town’s outskirts, involving heavy artillery.

The conflict has been ongoing since February 6, and the death toll currently stands at 299, with 1,913 injured and over 200,000 displaced since the start of the conflict, according to information from hospitals in Las Anod.

The situation in Las Anod is complex, with both Somaliland and Puntland claiming the region.

The conflict has escalated in recent months, with both sides accusing each other of aggression and violence.

The United Nations and several international organizations have called for an end to the violence and for dialogue between the warring parties.

The conflict has only served to exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in the region, with civilians bearing the brunt of the violence and displacement.

