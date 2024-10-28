Mogadishu, Somalia — Suspected al-Shabab gunmen armed with pistols killed three young businesspeople and injured another at their business premises in the Yaqshiid district of Mogadishu on Monday.

This brutal attack highlights the ongoing threat posed by the militant group against those who comply with government mandates aimed at enhancing security through surveillance measures.

According to eyewitness accounts, the assailants stormed the business centre shortly after the installation of CCTV cameras, a move that had been urged by government authorities in a bid to curb the rising tide of violence in the capital.

The victims, all known for their entrepreneurial ventures, had chosen to follow this directive despite previous threats from al-Shabab warning of severe repercussions for businesses that adhered to government orders.

Local law enforcement and security forces swiftly arrived at the scene in the aftermath of the shooting, but reports indicate that they were unable to apprehend any of the assailants.

This incident is part of a disturbing trend in Mogadishu, where there has been a marked increase in attacks against businesses, especially those that have taken steps to install surveillance cameras as part of government regulations.

Over the past few months, dozens of young men associated with these businesses have been killed in similar incidents, prompting fears among the business community and raising questions about their safety.

Al-Shabab, a militant group with links to al-Qaeda, has long been a destabilizing force in Somalia. Since the group emerged in the mid-2000s, it has waged a violent campaign against the Somali government and international forces, using tactics that include assassinations, bombings, and extortion.

The group has increasingly targeted businesses, viewing them as symbols of the government’s authority and as potential sources of revenue through intimidation and violence.