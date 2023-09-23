PM Barre Holds Talks with President Biden, Aims to Bolster Relations

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met with United States President Joe Biden at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Friday.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and explore avenues for strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations.

The focal point of the discussions between Prime Minister Barre and President Biden was centered on the United States’ support in the fight against the group al-Shabaab. Both leaders deliberated on how the US government could enhance its assistance to Somalia in combating the terrorist organization effectively.

One of the key topics of conversation was the possibility of lifting the arms embargo that has been imposed on Somalia.

This would allow the Somali national forces to assume full responsibility for the country’s security by the target date of December 31, 2024, thereby empowering them to safeguard the nation’s stability.

“The discussions also revolved around the United States’ role in assisting the Somali government with the debt relief program, which is nearing its conclusion. This support is crucial for Somalia’s development and economic self-sufficiency,” stated the Prime Minister’s office, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in ensuring Somalia’s progress.

Prime Minister Barre emphasized that the top priority for Somalia is security, recognizing that achieving this goal necessitates a well-trained and well-equipped Somali national army.

The arms embargo, initially imposed during Somalia’s civil war in the early 1990s, has posed challenges to the country’s efforts to enhance its defense capabilities.

While in New York, Prime Minister Barre is also scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday.

This address will provide world leaders with a comprehensive overview of Somalia’s progress and the government’s vision for the future.

However, the Prime Minister’s speech coincides with Somalia’s request for a three-month delay in the planned reduction of African Union troops. Somalia has faced “several significant setbacks” in its fight against the Al-Shabaab militants, prompting the country’s national security adviser to write to the United Nations, requesting a 90-day extension in the second phase of the withdrawal plan. This phase involves the departure of 3,000 troops by the end of September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

