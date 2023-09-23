Galmudug Political Discord Resolved as President Mohamud Steps In, Military Operations Continue

The political discord between Galmudug’s regional President, Ahmed Abdi Kariye QorQor, and his Vice President, Ali Dahir Eid, has been successfully resolved.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud played a crucial role in mediating the dispute, ensuring that the military operations in Galmudug can continue uninterrupted.

Vice President Eid expressed his satisfaction with the resolution, stating, “We have overcome the issue, which was not a significant dispute. We have been working together for three and a half years, and this is the first conflict. It has been discussed, and now everything is back to normal. It is a good time to work together for the country’s liberation, and unity and togetherness will help us overcome any challenges.” His remarks reflect the commitment of both leaders to prioritize national interests and work collaboratively for the betterment of Galmudug State.

The conflict initially arose when Vice President Eid took the decision to suspend Galmudug’s Interior Minister, Abdi Mohamed Diriye Wayel, citing allegations of undermining the ongoing military operations. However, President QoorQoor contested this decision, arguing that the Vice President’s action was in violation of the Galmudug constitution and exceeded the powers granted to the Vice President by the constitution.

Fortunately, reports indicate that the intervention of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud proved instrumental in resolving the dispute. President Mohamud has been stationed in Dhusamareb for over two months, overseeing and intensifying military operations in Galmudug and Hirshabelle. Recognizing the potential consequences of political differences on the ongoing efforts to liberate Galmudug State, President Mohamud successfully persuaded the two leaders to set aside their disagreements and focus on the common goal of advancing the state’s security and stability.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud assumed office in May of the previous year, pledging an “all-out war” against the Al-Shabaab militant group.

Although the group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, it continues to pose a threat, maintaining control over vast territories in the countryside.

