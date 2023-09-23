Somali army kills 27 Al-Shabaab fighters in Galmudug Region

In an operation conducted on Friday, the Somali army announced that it had successfully killed 27 Al-Shabaab militants in the central state of Galmudug.

The Defense Ministry issued a brief statement, proudly proclaiming the blow dealt to the militant group.

According to the statement released by the Defense Ministry, the operation targeted the villages of Balal-Dheer, El-Gambar, and Mililiqo, all located within the central region of Galmudug. The Somali National Army executed the mission with precision, effectively neutralizing three dighters bases along with their vehicles and military equipment.

Earlier on the same day, the Defense Ministry reported a successful airstrike in the southwestern province of Bakool.

The operation resulted in the killing of a high-ranking leader belonging to the al-Shabaab group, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda. Alongside the leader, his seven guards were also neutralized in the strike.

Somalia, located in the Horn of Africa, has been grappling with persistent insecurity for many years. The primary threats to the nation’s stability and peace have emanated from two prominent terror groups: al-Shabaab and Daesh/ISIS.

These group has continued to carry out heinous attacks, destabilizing the region and causing immeasurable suffering for the local population.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who secured a second term in office last year, has been resolute in his determination to confront the menace of al-Shabaab. He declared an “all-out war” on the l group, underscoring his commitment to restoring peace and security to the nation.

