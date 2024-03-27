PM Barre holds meeting with Chinese Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Pledging Stronger Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of the Federal Republic of Somalia held talks with Ambassador Xue Bing, the Chinese Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, on Tuesday in Mogadishu.

The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss mutual interests, strengthen bilateral ties, and express gratitude for China’s continuous support in Somalia’s pursuit of peace, development, and stability.

Prime Minister Barre extended his appreciation to Ambassador Bing for his dedicated efforts in promoting peace and development throughout the Horn of Africa.

The Prime Minister acknowledged and expressed gratitude for China’s unwavering support of Somalia’s ongoing endeavours.

During the meeting, Ambassador Bing reiterated China’s commitment to providing sustained support to Somalia as the nation strives for stability and reconstruction.

China’s dedication to fostering peace and development in the region was reaffirmed, showcasing the long-standing partnership between the two nations.

Both sides emphasized the importance of further enhancing cooperation between Somalia and China.

The discussions underscored the mutual desire to strengthen bilateral relations and explore avenues for collaboration in various sectors, including trade, infrastructure development, and capacity building.

The meeting between Prime Minister Barre and Ambassador Bing reflects the shared vision of Somalia and China to foster a robust partnership based on mutual respect and common interests.

China’s continued support for Somalia holds immense significance, as it contributes to the nation’s efforts to rebuild its institutions, infrastructure, and economy.

Both parties recognized the potential for enhancing cultural understanding and fostering deeper social ties, which can further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Barre and Ambassador Bing’s meeting sets a positive tone for future collaborations between the Federal Republic of Somalia and China.

