On Saturday, a delegation led by Somalia’s Hirshabelle State President Ali Gudlawe, paid a visit to Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA).

During their visit, they held a series of meetings with officials from the agency, led by the highly-respected Commissioner Mohamud Moalim Abdulle.

Commissioner Moalim expressed gratitude to

Gudlawe for the visit underscoring the unwavering commitment by the agency to continue supporting the Somali community living in Hirshabelle regional State.

Commissioner provided a detailed briefing to the President and his delegation.

The President thanked SODMA for their efforts during droughts, floods, and rescue operations.

SODMA has recently distributed humanitarian aid to vulnerable families in Hirshabelle State who have been severely impacted by the El-Nino induced floods.

Flash floods have caused significant disruption in the State killing many people and devastating homes and critical infrastructures.

