The leadership of Somalia’s Lower House has successfully mediated a political standoff between lawmakers from the Hawiye clan and the Southwest State, a dispute that led to the postponement of two parliamentary sessions earlier this week.

The political rift arose when MPs from the Southwest State voiced support for pro-Ethiopian protests in the Hudur and Berdale districts, sparking strong opposition from their colleagues, particularly those representing the Hawiye clan, who condemned their stance and accused them of sympathizing with Ethiopian forces.

The protests, in support of the Ethiopian military’s presence in Somalia, took place as Ethiopia is expected to withdraw its forces by December 2024, coinciding with the expiration of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The presence of Ethiopian troops has long been a contentious issue in Somalia, and their involvement in the country has drawn both support and criticism from various factions.

At the center of the dispute were members of parliament representing the Hawiye clan, particularly from the Habargidir sub-clan, and MPs from the Southwest State. In a significant gesture aimed at de-escalating the situation, MP Yusuf Geelle Ugas, representing the Hawiye MPs, issued a public apology for the remarks made against the Southwest lawmakers.

“If the Somali nation is attacked by sea or land, it cannot be defended without unity. The people of the Southwest are our brothers… Please accept our apologies, and we ask everyone from our side to close this debate,” Ugas stated during a press conference, signaling a readiness to move past the disagreement.

The apology was graciously accepted by MP Abdirashid Mohamed Nur Jilley, speaking on behalf of the Southwest MPs. Jilley emphasized that their stance had been misinterpreted and reiterated their commitment to Somali unity.

“People viewed our speech as an attempt to divide Somalis. We did not side with the Ethiopians. We fully accepted the plea from the parliamentarians representing the people of Banadir. We have accepted the apology, and you are also welcome to join us. We promise to work together for the betterment of the country and the government,” Jilley responded.

The political tensions had reached a boiling point earlier in the week when a motion, backed by 40 MPs, was introduced in the Lower House seeking to revoke the parliamentary immunity of 25 lawmakers accused of supporting the pro-Ethiopian protests in Bakool. The motion further deepened divisions within the parliament, as it was seen as a direct attack on those sympathetic to Ethiopia’s continued military presence in Somalia.

The protests and political rift over Ethiopia’s military involvement in Somalia come at a time when relations between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa are particularly strained. Recently, Ethiopia signed a controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland, granting access to Somaliland’s Red Sea coastline.

This move has been perceived by many in Somalia as a violation of the country’s sovereignty, further exacerbating tensions between the two nations.

The Ethiopian military has been a key player in Somalia for years, primarily fighting alongside Somali forces to combat the al-Shabaab insurgency. However, their presence has always been met with mixed reactions, with some viewing them as crucial allies in the fight against terrorism, while others see them as an occupying force infringing on Somalia’s sovereignty.

With Ethiopia set to withdraw its forces by the end of 2024, as the ATMIS mission comes to an end, the political debate over their presence in the country is intensifying.

The protests in support of Ethiopian troops reflect the views of some Somali factions who believe that Ethiopia’s military plays a stabilizing role in the region. However, others, including influential Hawiye lawmakers, argue that the Ethiopian presence undermines Somalia’s sovereignty and national interests.