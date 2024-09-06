Beijing, China — China and Somalia have elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership during the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit held in Beijing.

The announcement was made following a high-level meeting between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking a new chapter in the long-standing relations between the two nations.

The strategic partnership aims to deepen cooperation across key sectors, including trade, fisheries, infrastructure, and security, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering closer ties and mutual development. Both leaders underscored the importance of this new alliance, which is expected to pave the way for enhanced economic collaboration and increased stability in the Horn of Africa.

During their meeting, President Xi Jinping highlighted the deep historical ties between China and Somalia, noting the legacy of Chinese navigator Zheng He, who visited Somalia over 600 years ago during the Ming Dynasty.

“China and Somalia enjoy a longstanding tradition of friendly exchanges. Six hundred years ago, Chinese navigator Zheng He led his fleet to arrive in Somalia, bringing tea, porcelain, and valuable knowledge in medicine and agriculture,” Xi stated.

President Xi emphasized that this historical connection has laid a strong foundation for the present-day partnership.

“Our ties have withstood the test of time and hardship, and this partnership will pave the way for new opportunities and mutual growth,” Xi added. His remarks signaled China’s long-term vision for its relationship with Somalia, one rooted in trust, shared history, and strategic collaboration.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support, particularly in areas of economic development, national security, and capacity-building. Mohamud emphasized that Somalia is eager to expand practical cooperation with China in the years ahead.

“We see China as a trusted partner, and we look forward to deepening our cooperation,” Mohamud remarked.

He further highlighted the importance of implementing the agreements and initiatives agreed upon during the FOCAC summit to ensure tangible benefits for both nations.

Somalia, which is undergoing significant post-conflict reconstruction, sees China as a crucial ally in its efforts to achieve sustainable development and economic independence.

President Mohamud also praised China’s assistance in helping Somalia enhance its national security capabilities, including counter-terrorism efforts and infrastructural development.

During the summit, China and Somalia signed several key agreements that will drive cooperation in a range of sectors. Notably, both countries committed to strengthening ties in trade, fisheries, media, education, and infrastructure development.

These agreements are seen as essential components of the strategic partnership, providing a structured roadmap for future collaboration.

One of the aspects of the new partnership is the focus on capacity building. China pledged to provide training and education programs aimed at empowering Somali professionals in various sectors, from public administration to technical expertise in fisheries and agriculture. This commitment is in line with China’s broader efforts to support African nations in building sustainable, self-reliant economies through knowledge transfer and skills development.

In addition to economic and development cooperation, security collaboration forms a critical pillar of the new strategic partnership. Xi Jinping reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s national security initiatives, particularly in maintaining stability and combating terrorism.

Somalia, which has long struggled with the threat of al-Shabaab and other militant groups, views China’s assistance as vital in strengthening its security forces and ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China, echoed these sentiments during the summit, stressing that China’s support for Somalia will extend beyond economic cooperation to include substantial assistance in security and counter-terrorism.

“The evolving needs of both countries will shape the focus of this partnership, and China is prepared to offer the necessary support for Somalia’s security and stability,” Cai said.

The elevation of diplomatic ties between China and Somalia comes at a time when both nations are seeking new avenues for growth and development. For Somalia, the partnership represents an opportunity to leverage China’s economic and technological prowess to rebuild its infrastructure and economy.

For China, the relationship strengthens its strategic interests in the Horn of Africa, a region of growing geopolitical significance.

The timing of this partnership is also noteworthy, as it coincides with China’s broader push to expand its influence in Africa through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Somalia’s strategic location along the Indian Ocean makes it a key partner in China’s plans to enhance maritime connectivity and trade routes across the continent.

For Somalia, the partnership offers the prospect of increased investment in its fisheries sector, which has long been an underutilized resource with vast potential. The agreements signed at FOCAC also signal that Somalia could become a key beneficiary of China’s infrastructure development projects, which have already transformed landscapes across Africa.

“This is not just an agreement on paper; it’s a commitment to the shared vision of progress and peace,” President Mohamud said.



With both countries pledging to uphold the principles of mutual respect and benefit, the new partnership promises to open doors to unprecedented opportunities for both Somalia and China.