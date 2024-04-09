Over 50 Al-Shabaab Militants killed in an airstrike in Harardhere District

The Somali National Army, with support from international partners, successfully executed an airstrike near the Harardhere district in the Mudug region on Monday, resulting in the elimination of at least 50 Al-Shabaab militants.

The precision strike, targeting the Barag Garguurte area located approximately 20 kilometres south of Harardhere, dealt a severe blow to the extremist group’s operations in the region.

Military sources confirmed that among those killed in the attack was a senior leader of the Al-Shabaab group, identified as Ahmed Jiis. The elimination of Jiis and his associates marks a significant victory in the ongoing campaign to dismantle the terrorist organization’s leadership structure and disrupt its nefarious activities.

According to the sources, intelligence reports had indicated that the Al-Shabaab militants had gathered in the Barag Garguurte area to launch an attack on the local population near Harardhere district.

However, the swift and decisive airstrike thwarted their sinister plans, effectively neutralizing the imminent threat posed by the extremist group.

The strategic timing of the attack in Barag Garguurte is noteworthy, as it coincided with the Al-Shabaab group’s stronghold over most of the southern areas of the Mudug region. By striking at the heart of the militant group’s controlled territory, the Somali National Army and its international partners have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to reclaiming and securing the region from terrorist influence.

