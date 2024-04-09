Health minister donates fully equipped Ambulance to Casuura Hospital in SSC Khatumo

The Federal Government of Somalia’s Health and Social Welfare Minister, Ali Haji Adan, handed over a fully equipped ambulance to Casuura Hospital. The hospital, located in the Yagoori area of the SSC-Khaatumo administration, received the donation.

Representing the hospital’s administration, Madam Farhiya Yusuf Omar Fahiye expressed profound gratitude to the Federal Government for their generous contribution.

She emphasized that the new ambulance would play a pivotal role in assisting those in urgent need of medical attention within the town.

The gesture exemplifies the government’s dedication to prioritizing the well-being of its citizens.

Minister Ali Haji Adan echoed Madam Fahiye’s sentiments, acknowledging the critical importance of the ambulance in facilitating swift emergency responses and ultimately saving lives.

He emphasized that the provision of quality healthcare services remains a top priority for the Ministry of Health, as they strive to establish a robust and accessible healthcare system across all regions of Somalia.

The Federal Government’s initiative aligns with its broader goal of delivering comprehensive healthcare services to communities throughout the country.

By investing in the development and improvement of healthcare facilities and systems, Somalia aims to address the healthcare needs of its population effectively.

The donation of the fully equipped ambulance exemplifies the government’s determination to bridge gaps in emergency medical services.

Equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and staffed by skilled healthcare professionals, the ambulance will significantly enhance the region’s capacity to handle medical emergencies swiftly and efficiently.

