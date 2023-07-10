Over 2000 Somali pilgrims return home from Saudi Arabia

More than 2000 Somali pilgrims who participated in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia have returned to the country.

According to the Somali Hajj Affairs Committee, over 18 flights landed at various Somali airports carrying the pilgrims, and more will arrive back in the country in the coming days.

Federal Government of Somalia Endowments and Religious Affairs Mukhtar Robow has called on all Somali pilgrims who participated in this year’s Hajj to return to the country.

The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam, and it is an obligation for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it to undertake the journey at least once in their lifetime.

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah officials said this year’s event was the largest Hajj pilgrimage in history, with over 1.8 million Muslims taking part in the event. However, the officials said more than 2,000 people suffered heat stress during the pilgrimage, after temperatures soared to 48C (118F).

The Hajj pilgrimage is a significant event for Muslims all over the world, and it provides an opportunity for Muslims to come together in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to perform religious rituals, seek forgiveness, and renew their faith.

The pilgrimage is a deeply spiritual experience, and Muslim pilgrims often describe it as a life-changing journey.

The Somali government has been working to support Somali pilgrims during the Hajj pilgrimage, and it has provided various services to ensure that the pilgrims are comfortable and safe during their journey.

The government has also been working to ensure that Somali pilgrims are properly registered and that they have the necessary documents to undertake the journey.

The Hajj pilgrimage is a time for reflection and renewal, and it is hoped that the Somali pilgrims will return to their country with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to their faith.

