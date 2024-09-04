Washington, D.C. – September 4, 2024 – The World Bank has announced the appointment of Qimiao Fan as the new Country Director for Somalia, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda. A seasoned development expert with over 35 years of experience, Fan’s new role will place him at the helm of overseeing a vast portfolio of World Bank projects across the four East African nations.

Qimiao Fan, a distinguished Chinese national and veteran of the World Bank, brings a wealth of experience to his new position.

The World Bank’s statement highlights Fan’s impressive career, noting his extensive background in development practice.

He will be responsible for managing an active portfolio of 102 projects totaling $17.2 billion. This substantial portfolio reflects the World Bank’s significant investment in the region’s growth and development.

Before joining the World Bank, Fan held prominent roles in the financial sector. He served as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer at HC International from 2000 to 2002.

His prior experience includes serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and CEO of Tintic Trust and Investment Company, as well as Vice President at UBS Securities. Additionally,

Fan held strategic roles within the World Bank, including Director of Strategy and Operations for the Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions Vice Presidency.

In his new role, Fan will oversee the design and implementation of the World Bank’s support program in the four East African countries.

His responsibilities will include shaping and executing strategies to foster sustainable development and addressing critical challenges in the region.

The portfolio under Fan’s management encompasses a diverse range of projects, from infrastructure development to poverty reduction initiatives, reflecting the World Bank’s commitment to comprehensive regional support.

Fan’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the World Bank, as its policies and programs are under close scrutiny. There is a growing focus on the impact of structural adjustment programs and their effects on local economies.

As the new Country Director, Fan will be instrumental in navigating these complex issues and ensuring that the World Bank’s initiatives align with the needs and aspirations of the East African nations.

Fan succeeds Keith E. Hansen, who served as the Country Director for the region from September 2020.

Hansen’s tenure was marked by significant developments in the World Bank’s engagement with East Africa, and Fan’s appointment signals a continued commitment to strengthening partnerships and advancing development goals in the region.