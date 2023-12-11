Mohamed Abdi Waare formally assumes office as IGAD’s Deputy Executive Secretary

Former President of HirShabelle State has on Monday officially assumed his new role at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Secretariat.

Mohamed Abdi Warre was appointed on Saturday as the Deputy Executive Secretary General of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Waare’s confirmed his assumption of duties in a statement carried on his X handle, saying he looks forward to the region surmounting the challenges plaguing it.

Several Federal and State level officials have lauded his appointment as significant milestone for the Horn of Africa Nation.

Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism of the Federal Government of the Federal Government of Somalia, Daud Aweys who confirmed the appointment, said that it is a significant diplomatic milestone for Somalia as it elevates the country’s name in the region and internationally stage.

Mohamed expressed his gratitude to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud for playing a critical role in his appointment and bestowing trust on him.

Until recently, Abdi served as the Presidential Special Envoy in charge of Stabilization and Protection of Civil Affairs.

