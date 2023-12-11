Jubbaland State President Ahmed Madobe receives Minister of Women Human Rights Development Khadija Mohamed Diriye in Kismayo

Jubbaland State President Ahmed Madobe has on Sunday evening hosted a high level delegation from the Somali Federal Government led by the Minister of Women and Human Rights Development, Khadija Mohamed Diriye at the region’s State Palace in Kismayo town.

Madobe thanked the Minister and her delegation for visiting Jubbaland regional State affirming his administration unwavering commitment to advancing the rights of the Somali people especially the underprivileged people in the region.

On her part, Ms. expressed gratitude to the regional leader for the warm reception she was accorded and pledged to work with the Jubbaland State so as to champion and advocate for the rights of women and vulnerable people in the society.

The Minister had arrived in Kismayo for the International Human Rights Day event on Sunday.

She was accompanied by senior government officials and officers from Ifrah Foundation led by Ifrah Ahmed , the founder of the organization.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December – the day on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights empowers us all.

